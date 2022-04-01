Riverside security guard hospitalized after being beaten with his own baton

A security guard in Riverside was hospitalized Thursday night after he was allegedly beaten by a man experiencing homelessness, according to Riverside Police.

Officials say they responded to calls of assault with a deadly weapon outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on La Sierra Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the security guard on the ground, bleeding. According to an employee at the auto parts store, the security guard was asking a homeless man to leave the shopping center, when the man allegedly took the security guard's baton, hit him over the head with it, and ran away.

Officers say they found the suspect less than a block away at a gas station. That man was arrested for felony battery and has not been identified.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.