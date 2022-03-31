Louis Vuitton store robbed on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

article

Two people were arrested after allegedly robbing a Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills in broad daylight Thursday, officials said.

As of 2 p.m., authorities said they are actively investigating a theft at the luxury handbag store in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive.

Two suspects were arrested for grand theft on 200 block of N Rodeo Dr.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, showing multiple Beverly Hills PD patrol units parked outside the store.

No further information was immediately released.

