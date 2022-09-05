Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase Sunday. Deputies were called for reports of a driver going the wrong way on the 10 Freeway near Cedar Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sheriff's deputies along with units from the Rialto Police Department attempted to chase the driver, but determined it was unsafe when deputies say Rojo drove the wrong way down the off-ramp.

Rojo was found a short time later on Cedar Avenue. Deputies tried to pull him over, but he fled, and deputies chased him for several miles. The chase ended when deputies say Rojo intentionally drove through a chain link fence near the intersection of Rpse Avenue and Birch Avenue. Rojo was taken into custody shortly after.

SUGGESTED: Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends in shooting: Sheriff

Deputies found that the vehicle Rojo was driving was stolen out of Riverside, and Rialto Police determined he'd allegedly been involved in several crimes in the city prior to the police chase. Rialto PD booked him on multiple felony charges.