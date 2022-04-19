Riverside little league baseball coach arrested in sexual abuse investigation

article

A 67-year-old man affiliated with little league baseball teams in Riverside was arrested and booked for accusations of lewd and lascivious acts against a child under the age of 14, as well as sexual abuse charges, officials said.

Detectives with the Riverside Police Department began the investigation in February after they became informed about allegations of sexual abuse against Kenneth Donald Callahan.

The two victims allege the sexual assault occurred in the mid-2000s while they were minors and that the abuse lasted for several years.

As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested Callahan who coached and was a website designer for little league baseball teams in the area for years. Authorities added it is unknown if any children within the program were victimized and are asking anyone with any additional information to come forward by contacting Detectives Christi Arnold at 951-353-7945 or via email.

Callahan was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and is currently being held without bail.

