$50,000 reward offered as Riverside donkey killings reach 'horrific' new peak

The Brief Community activists and Riverside County residents are demanding a task force to investigate the killing of 21 donkeys, including 13 attacked this year. Experts and rescuers report "surgical" wounds suggesting human cruelty, while some animal services officials suggest feral dogs could be responsible. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest following reports of donkeys being shot with arrows or beheaded.



Despite a heated community meeting of 200 residents on Monday night, Riverside County has yet to establish a formal task force to address a string of violent donkey killings.

The investigation remains centered on whether the deaths are the result of human cruelty or predatory wildlife.

What we know:

At least 21 donkeys have been killed in Riverside County since last year, with a significant spike of 13 attacks occurring in 2026 alone.

The violence has been particularly graphic, involving animals shot with arrows and, in one instance, a beheading.

Chad Cheatham of the DonkeyLand Rescue and Abigail Ware, a resident physician at Loma Linda Pathology, both assert the injuries appear intentional.

"If it was an animal, you would expect to see raggedy edges, but these are very clean surgical lines," Ware stated regarding the wounds.

What they're saying:

The community and law enforcement remain divided on the cause of the deaths.

Lt. Leslie Hunnekens of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services told FOX 11, "It's not necessarily animal cruelty... It could be stray feral dogs," though she acknowledged the situation is "horrific."

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Meanwhile, local activists are pushing for a dedicated task force, citing the precision of the attacks as evidence of a human suspect.

Timeline:

September 2025: DonkeyLand begins seeking public help after six donkeys are shot with arrows in Moreno Valley.

Late 2025: "Cupid," a 2-year-old donkey, is rescued with an arrow lodged in her thoracic region and treated at SoCal Equine.

Monday Night: Approximately 200 people meet at a Riverside church to confront elected officials and law enforcement.

Tuesday: No formal task force has been announced despite ongoing community pressure.

What you can do:

A $50,000 reward is currently active for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information regarding the attacks is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station at 951-955-2400 or the Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

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Donations to support the animals can be made at donkeyland.org.