Over 100 LA shelter dogs flown to Chicago for adoption to escape euthanasia

The Brief Approximately 100 dogs, including mothers and puppies, were flown from Van Nuys to the Chicago area Tuesday to escape euthanasia and find adoption. The emergency flight by Wings of Rescue and Paws for Life K9 Rescue aims to free up space after a "historic" hoarding seizure of over 300 animals in Lake Hughes. Los Angeles County shelters remain at critical capacity, with all seven care centers struggling to provide medical evaluations and daily care for the seized animals.



A massive rescue operation in the Antelope Valley has triggered a desperate scramble for shelter space, leading to a life-saving "freedom flight" for nearly 100 Los Angeles County dogs.

As authorities investigate allegations of extreme animal cruelty in Lake Hughes, local shelters are pleading for public adoptions of rescued animals to prevent the euthanasia of current residents to make room for the new arrivals.

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, volunteers from PAWS for Life K9 Rescue and Wings of Rescue transported nearly 100 dogs from the West Valley Animal Shelter to Van Nuys Airport for a flight to Gary, Indiana.

The group consists largely of at-risk mothers and puppies who will be placed for adoption in the Chicago area.

This relocation follows a massive Friday raid on the 46000 block of 226th Street West in Lake Hughes, where investigators from the District Attorney’s office and animal control seized roughly 250 dogs and 66 cats.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

While the initial estimate of 700 animals was downgraded, the impact remains severe, requiring around-the-clock medical evaluations by staff from spcaLA, Pasadena Humane, and Kern County Animal Services.

What they're saying:

"It isn't a second chance at life for them. It is their only chance at life," said Rick Brody with Wings of Rescue.

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"I get a momentary relief... but then there’s a feeling of absolute dread and terror for the ones we didn’t get... knowing we're going to have to get back here the next day and get them before they're euthanized," said a volunteer.

"Creating space is critical so we can continue to provide care for animals coming into our system. Adoption is one of the most immediate and impactful ways you can help," said the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control.

What's next:

Once the plane lands in Indiana, the dogs will be distributed to various Chicago-based rescue organizations to begin the adoption process.

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Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, animal advocates and county officials continue to grapple with the fallout of the Antelope Valley seizure, as dozens of volunteers work daily to find placement for the hundreds of animals still residing in the local shelter system.

What you can do:

Local residents can assist by fostering or adopting pets directly from LA County shelters to help maintain space for incoming rescues.

Here are their seven locations:

Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road (agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov);

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 4275 N. Elton St. (baldwinpark@animalcare.lacounty.gov)

Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center, 216 W. Victoria St. (carson@animalcare.lacounty.gov);

Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road (castaic@animalcare.lacounty.gov);

Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 S. Garfield Ave. (downeyctaip@animalcare.lacounty.gov);

Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 W. Ave. I (acclancaster@animalcare.lacounty.gov);

Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Highway (palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov).

Prospective adopters can find more information and view available pets at animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Those interested in supporting these flights can donate to air transport non-profits like Wings of Rescue to fund future relocation missions.