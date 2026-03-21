LA County animal shelters launch Sunday adoption events to clear critical space following massive seizure

The Brief LA County animal shelters will hold emergency Sunday hours on March 22 to facilitate adoptions following a massive seizure of 250 dogs and 66 cats. The rescue took place at a Lake Hughes property during a cruelty investigation involving the District Attorney’s office and multiple regional animal welfare agencies. Specific details regarding the active investigation remain limited, and a court order is still required before the newly rescued animals themselves can be adopted.



Los Angeles County animal shelters are launching an emergency adoption drive this weekend to clear critical space following a massive rescue operation in Lake Hughes.

All seven regional care centers will open their doors this Sunday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help find homes for current residents and accommodate the sudden influx of hundreds of seized animals.

What we know:

On Friday morning, investigators from the Department of Animal Care and Control, supported by the Office of the District Attorney, served a search warrant at a property in the 46000 block of 226th Street West.

The operation resulted in the rescue of approximately 300–400 dogs and cats. While initial estimates suggested up to 700 animals were on-site, officials confirmed the final count was lower, though still enough to place "significant demand" on county resources.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Historic California animal rescue: Hundreds of dogs, cats rescued in Lake Hughes

The rescue was a massive inter-agency effort involving over 70 county staffers alongside personnel from spcaLA, the Pasadena Humane Society, and Kern County Animal Services.

Representatives from Public Works, Public Health, and Regional Planning were also present to cite various property violations.

Animals requiring immediate medical intervention were diverted to veterinary hospitals, while the remainder were distributed across the county’s shelter network.

What they're saying:

"Right now, all seven of our care centers are supporting a large-scale animal seizure--an effort that is placing significant demand on our staff, space, and resources," the Department of Animal Care and Control stated via social media. "Creating space is critical so we can continue to provide care for animals coming into our system."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger highlighted the difficulty of the mission, stating, "I want to recognize the dedicated personnel... who are working tirelessly ... under extreme heat and challenging conditions to carry out a massive rescue operation in Lake Hughes."

She noted that regarding the newly rescued animals, "a court order will be required before the animals can be made available for adoption, and said county officials are working with the judicial system to move the process forward as quickly as possible."

What's next:

While the animals rescued Friday are currently undergoing medical evaluations and treatment, they are not yet available for public adoption.

The public is instead urged to adopt animals already in the system to free up the kennels and staff time needed to care for the Lake Hughes rescues.

The department is working through the judicial system to secure the necessary court orders to eventually clear the rescued dogs and cats for new homes.

What you can do:

More information about adopting the rescued cats and dogs is available at animalcare.lacounty.gov.

The department's shelters are located at:

Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road; Email: agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 4275 North Elton St.; Email: baldwinpark@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center, 216 West Victoria St.; Email: carson@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road; Email: castaic@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 South Garfield Ave.; Email: downeyctaip@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 West Ave. I; Email: acclancaster@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Highway; Emal: palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov