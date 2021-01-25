Restauranteurs from SoCal counties react to stay-at-home order being lifted

As she shows off the outdoor area of the Backyard Restaurant, manager Laura Rubio says she was glad to hear Governor Gavin Newsom say restaurants can start serving outdoors again.

And, in the counties outside of LA County, we found restaurant owners equally as happy.

In Riverside County, Rubio says, "We actually closed in March...closed for 10 weeks. And it affected us big time."

Next door In San Bernardino County, Joey Madeirosm who owns Nunos’ Bistro Bar and Grill in Upland, says just because the Governor gave the OK to reopen outdoor dining, it doesn’t mean everything is perfect.

He says, "A lot of people are still very concerned about the state of things with this virus and maybe aren’t going to be rushing to come and dine outdoors."

County government officials are feeling encouraged. The Chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Carl Hagman says, "We go back to where we were before Christmas. Personal services are now open, restaurants and outdoor dining are open and retail can expand a little more than before. We’re looking forward to our businesses getting back open... back to business."

While Hagman is hopeful, so is Dara Maleki, who owns the Pizza Press restaurant in Orange County.

He says, "Hopefully, we can kiss this pandemic goodbye."

Until then, with all of the restaurant openings, closings and reopenings, he feels a bit like a yo-yo.

He says, "The state is very unpredictable... but we’re hopeful that better days are ahead of us."

As they get ready to reconstruct their outdoor dining area (blown apart by the recent winds), the owners of Beeps Diner in Simi Valley say they know that yo-yo feeling, but they’re glad the Governor reopened outdoor dining.

Beeps co-owner Tim Rowley says, "It’s something we’re willing to risk. Every time they open and close, it's a curve in terms of staffing and inventory with our vendors. So, if they close us down, it is what it is, but we’re always making adjustments and we’re always going to be ready for it."

To Public Health Officer for Ventura County Rigoberto Vargas, it could be a temporary reopening based on what the virus does. Another surge could mean another closure.

Says Vargas, "The basic message is we can’t let our guard down... That means all the measures we know that we’re tired of hearing are important. That means very diligent mask-wearing and social distance and not gathering."

