Restaurant co-owner suffers burns in majority of his body after fire

Lalo’s Mexican Food in Moorpark has been a popular spot since 1988. People love the food as much as they love the co-owner Orlando Orozco.

"He's very, very loved in this community," says Kimberly Austin.

Late Wednesday night, right before Thanksgiving, Orozco was working at the restaurant when he suddenly found himself surrounded by flames.

"He was re-doing the floors, which he normally does every year the night before Thanksgiving. The solution that he uses is highly flammable," says Alyssa Ziegler, Orozco’s sister-in-law.

Orozco ran outside where a co-worker patted him down with a jacket and managed to put out the flames.

But the damage had already been done. He suffered burns over 60% of his body.

Ziegler says, "He has to have surgery every three to five days for at least the next three to four months."

When Austin heard the devastating news, she started a GoFundMe account to help out the Orozco family.

"He's got a long road ahead of him. All I could think to do was just reach out to the community," says Austin.

So far, the community has raised more than $74,000.

Ziegler says, "I just want to thank everyone so much for everything that you've done so far. It's just been incredible, I know that Orlando is so, so grateful."

