Rescue dogs used for medical testing up for adoption

Some lucky dogs that were recently rescued from experimental research and testing are looking for forever homes.

Around 40 dogs are up for adoption through the nonprofit the Beagle Freedom Project, an organization dedicated to saving all dogs used for medical testing.

Despite its name, the nonprofit finds homes for all breeds.

Puppies up for adoption were most recently rescued from a medical testing lab in Mexico and have received necessary training and care in foster homes.

According to the organization, laboratories across the U.S. purchase dogs from animal pounds and use them for testing. Its mission is to end practices like this.

The nonprofit views the dogs it rescues as ambassadors for change.

For more information, visit bfp.org.