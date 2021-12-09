Rescan your TV to continue broadcasting KTTV

On Thursday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT, KTTV, Los Angeles, California will begin to broadcast in a new digital format called ATSC 3.0. We will also continue to broadcast in the current format, so that you will still be able to watch FOX programming over the air on your current television set, but you will need to rescan your television set on December 9, 2021 after 10:00 a.m. PT in order to continue receiving that broadcast. The call sign will continue to be KTTV, and the channel on your set will continue to be channel 11. The Station will continue to be available to cable, satellite and other multichannel video programming distributors. Please contact your cable or satellite company for details.

How to rescan your TV to find our new signal:

Make sure your TV is connected to an antenna. Press the "Menu" button on your remote control. If you don’t have a remote, your TV should have a built-in "Menu" button. Find and select the "Channel Scan" option in your TV’s menu. This option is sometimes labeled "Rescan," "Tune," or "Auto-tune." If you can’t find the "Channel Scan" option, dig through the TV’s "Settings," "Tools," "Channels," or "Options" menu. On some TVs, you have to press the "Input" button and go to "Antenna." Once your TV starts scanning for channels, find something to do. Channel scanning can take upwards of 30 minutes. When scanning is complete, your TV will either display how many channels are available or drop you back into a broadcast. Still missing some channels? Try running another scan, or use FOXLA website to double-check what channels are available in your area. You may need to move your antenna for better reception, too. As with any scan follow the on-screen instructions or owner's manual for your device. Unplug the box or digital TV from the electrical outlet for at least one minute. Reconnect the antenna to the box or digital TV and plug the unit into the electrical outlet. If the rescan is unsuccessful, please feel free to call us at 310-584-2000.