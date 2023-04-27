Reggie Bush billboards in LA ask for return of former USC star’s Heisman Trophy

article

Billboards supporting legendary University of Southern California football running back Reggie Bush are popping up across Los Angeles, demanding the NCAA to return his Heisman Trophy.

Reggie Bush, University of Southern California tailback holds the Heisman Trophy during the 2005 Heisman Trophy presentation. (Photo by Michael Cohen/WireImage)

The billboards are reportedly being funded by the local owner of a billboard company.

Bush played for USC for three seasons and won the coveted Heisman Trophy in 2005. The following year, he decided to forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

He gave up his Heisman in 2010, becoming the first winner in the awards long history to do that. That happened after the NCAA stripped the Trojans of their 2004 national title along with vacating 14 victories from 2004 and ’05 after an investigation determined Bush had received improper benefits.

RELATED:

In 2021, Bush sought the return of his Heisman Trophy after the NCAA announced college athletes could be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.

During his NFL tenure, he played for the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

