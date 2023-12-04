Redondo Union High School student arrested for bringing loaded gun on campus, police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SkyFOX photo of Redondo Union High School, where a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus.

A 15-year-old Redondo Union High School student was arrested Monday after officials said they brought a firearm to campus.

Officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department were called to the school just after 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a student in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after arriving at the campus, officers detained a sophomore who was found to have a loaded gun.

Redondo Beach PD officials said this incident appears to be isolated, and the initial stages of the investigation have not uncovered any evidence of a threat or a plan for violence.

No injuries were reported.

The student was subsequently arrested and transferred to the Redondo Beach PD for the following violations:

29610(a) PC: Juvenile in possession of a firearm

626.9(b) PC: Possession of a firearm on school grounds

32310(a) PC: Possession of a high-capacity magazine

25850(a) PC: Carrying a loaded firearm in public

25850(c)(6) PC: Possession of an unregistered loaded firearm

Following Monday’s incident, additional resources will be deployed on campus and at other schools within the Redondo Beach Unified School District.

Those with information are asked to contact Redondo Beach PD at 310-379-2477 or via text at 310-339-2362. Tips can also be emailed anonymously to crimetips@redondo.org.