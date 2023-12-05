Redondo Union High School closed Wednesday after back-to-back lockdowns

Officials announced the Redondo Union High School campus would be closed Wednesday following two consecutive days of lockdowns after two sophomores were accused of bringing guns to school.

The school said it would use Wednesday to conduct a full K-9 weapons and explosive sweep of the school. The high school in Redondo Beach will also implement multiple safety measures when students return until the winter break, including limiting the number of entrances and exits on campus; increasing police patrols near the school and increasing RBPD and School Resource Officers on campus.

"The two back-to-back incidents are something we would never have imagined," the school district wrote in a press release Tuesday. "We are going to need to work together to solve the issue of access to guns. Understandably, our school community will demand and expect RBUSD to ensure student safety each and every day."

Classes are scheduled to resume Thursday and the school will also hold an online meeting for the school community at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old Redondo Beach high school student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to campus at Redondo Union High School, according to police.

The Redondo Beach Police Department responded to the school around 9:25 a.m. after receiving reports that a student had a gun. Police said the student tried to flee, which forced the school to lock down. Police said that school staff and RBPD officers were able to detain the student. The campus lockdown was lifted just after 10 a.m.

Police said that while there were originally reports that shots had been fired, those reports turned out to be false. No injuries were reported.

The student was subsequently arrested and transferred to the Redondo Beach PD for the following violations:

29610(a) PC: Juvenile in possession of a firearm

626.9(b) PC: Possession of a firearm on school grounds

32310(a) PC: Possession of a high-capacity magazine

25850(a) PC: Carrying a loaded firearm in public

25850(c)(6) PC: Possession of an unregistered loaded firearm

Tuesday's incident comes just one day after a different 15-year-old student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto campus.

The RBPD said it's investigating whether Tuesday's lockdown is related to what happened on campus on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redondo Beach PD at 310-379-2477 or via text at 310-339-2362. Tips can also be emailed anonymously to crimetips@redondo.org.