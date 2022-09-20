More than a dozen home burglaries reported in Redlands over past month

Redlands police are investigating a string of home burglaries that happened at more than a dozen homes since the beginning of September.

According to police, in many of the incidents, burglars got inside through a back sliding glass door and stole items including safes, cash, designer purses, jewelry, and other valuable items.

Burglaries have been reported at homes in the following areas:

1500 block of Ridge St.

1400 block of Edgehill Lane

12600 block of Valley View Lane

100 block of Campbell Avenue

1500 block of Crestview Road

300 block of East Sunset Drive North

600 block of Camelot Drive

30400 block of Live Oak Canyon Road

1900 block of Mesa View Lane

300 block of Drake Ridge Crest

300 block of Knoll Road

1300 block of Elizabeth Street

200 block of Orchid Court

Investigators believe the burglaries may also be related to similar crimes in other neighboring areas.

Redlands police ask residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods immediately by calling 911.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to participate in the department’s "While You’re Away" and "Vacation House Check" programs. Residents may contact the Redlands Police Department at least one week before leaving for any extended period of time and arrange to check out a small tracking device that can be hidden on items of value that are particularly attractive to burglars.

Residents or businesses wishing to take part in the program can visit the Redlands Police Department website at www.redlandspolice.org, click on "I Want To..." and find the link for the "While You’re Away" program. Residents will be directed to two online forms that will need to be completed prior to taking part in the program.