Red Flag Warning issued for SoCal counties, SCE may shut off power for 165,000 customers

As the Santa Ana winds return to the Southland, red flag warnings have been issued across Southern California this week.

A red flag warning is in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the exception of those living in the Antelope Valley, through noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Both counties could see up to 60 mph gusts, with the mountains and foothills getting the strongest winds, according to NWS.

Potential impacts from the strong gusts will be hazardous driving conditions, downed trees and powerlines and rapid growth of new fires, according to NWS.

As for Wednesday's forecast, FOX 11 Meteorologist Rick Dickert said a low-pressure system to the southwest of California will produce considerable middle and high-level clouds. Highs during the day could be between 65°F to 75°F.

As crews prepare for the possible fires, Southern California Edison said about 165,000 customers are under consideration for power shutoffs, as of Wednesday afternoon.

SCE says customers from the following counties will be under consideration for temporary power shutoffs*:

Kern: 8,783

Los Angeles: 20,675

Orange: 9,641

Riverside: 41,281

San Bernardino: 27,570

San Diego: 0

Tulare:1,146

Ventura: 55,912

*= information taken from SCE

Story developing, check back for updates.

