Raw oyster illness spike worries Los Angeles health officials amid recent, widespread outbreak

Multiple health departments throughout Southern California released a warning, cautioning residents about consuming raw oysters due to reported cases of norovirus illness, which are linked to raw oysters imported from a specific harvest in northwest Mexico.

Los Angeles health officials reported 27 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to raw oysters consumed in local restaurants, and San Diego officials reported 41 confirmed cases of norovirus illness.

Officials did not release the names or locations of these restaurants, except that some were located in Los Angeles County and Orange County.

"Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters due to the potential risk of foodborne illness," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement. "If you are sick, avoid spreading illness by washing your hands frequently and cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and kitchen countertops."

RELATED:

The cases began in mid-December following reports diners consumed raw oysters from Sonora, Mexico.

People infected with norovirus generally develop nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and body aches approximately 12 to 48 hours after consuming contaminated foods. The illness typically lasts for 1-3 days. The vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration requiring medical attention.

Health officials said more vulnerable residents, such as young children, older adults and those who are immunocompromised, should be aware of the risks of consuming raw oysters and practice extra caution.