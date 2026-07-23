Rapper YG briefly detained during search warrant raid linked to Drakeo the Ruler murder investigation

The Brief Rapper YG was briefly detained Thursday morning as California Highway Patrol and Burbank SWAT executed a search warrant on Moss Street at a commercial property tied to him. Law enforcement confirmed the search warrant was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the December 2021 murder of rapper Drakeo the Ruler. YG was detained during the operation but was not arrested, and no additional details were immediately released.



Rapper YG was briefly detained Thursday morning in Burbank after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a commercial property affiliated with him, officials said.

What we know:

A California Highway Patrol official said the agency, along with a Burbank Police Department SWAT team, served the warrant in the 400 block of Moss Street, near Magnolia and Victory boulevards.

CHP confirmed the operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, whose legal name was Darrell Wayne Caldwell Jr.

While YG, born Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, was detained during the execution of the search warrant, he was not arrested.

While Jackson and Caldwell were reportedly rivals, YG has denied any involvement in Drakeo the Ruler's death.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

(Getty Images)

The backstory:

Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed outside a Los Angeles music festival on Dec. 19, 2021. He was rushed to a local hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead just days after his 28th birthday.

Social media video from the scene captured several people arguing and fighting outside the venue moments before the attack.

Caldwell, a Los Angeles native, had released 10 mixtapes starting in 2015 before dropping his debut studio album, "I Am Mr. Mosely," earlier that year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: