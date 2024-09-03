Drakeo the Ruler: USC seeks dismissal from mother’s lawsuit over deadly concert stabbing

The University of Southern California is seeking dismissal wholly or in part of all causes of action filed against the university in a consolidated lawsuit by the mother of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who was stabbed to death during a 2021 star-studded concert at what was then called Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.

Drakeo, 28, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, died later at a hospital after a fight broke out behind the main stage of the Once Upon A Time in LA music festival on Dec. 18, 2021. One of the lawsuits brought after his death was filed by Darrylene Corniel, Drakeo's mother and the personal representative of his estate.

Along with promoter Live Nation Worldwide Inc. and other entities, the suit's defendants include USC. Although the complaint alleges USC had a duty to keep the rapper safe and failed to provide adequate security at the festival, the university was not responsible for that task, according to university attorneys who filed court papers on Thursday with Judge Kerry Bensinger.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"The backstage area where (Drakeo) was attacked was not a part of the Coliseum property, the Sports Arena property or any property leased or controlled by USC," according to the suit, which further states that the area was instead controlled and managed by the Office of Exposition Park Management.

"Moreover, USC was not involved in the production of the music festival itself," the USC attorneys further maintain in their court papers. "It was not involved in selecting the performers, setting the performance schedule or determining how many all-access passes any artist would be allocated."

A hearing on USC's motion is scheduled for Nov. 18. Banc of California Stadium is now called BMO Stadium.

Drakeo was a Los Angeles native who has released 10 mixtapes since 2015 and put out his first studio album earlier this year titled "I Am Mr. Mosely."

Critics have cited his unique flow and "oddly expressive, poetic word-choices." The Times called him "the most original West Coast stylist in decades."

Drakeo recorded the mixtape "Thank You For Using GTL" at Men's Central Jail while awaiting trial in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man, according to The Times, which said he was acquitted of murder and attempted murder charges. Drakeo later pleaded to conspiracy charges in connection with the killing and was released in November 2020, the newspaper added.