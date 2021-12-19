Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival

article

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after being stabbed outside of a concert at the Banc of California Stadium, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles officials have not yet confirmed the victim's identity, or death, but one of the rapper's representatives confirmed the information with Rolling Stone magazine.

The stabbing occurred between 8:30 and 8:40 p.m. Saturday when the rapper was attacked by several people and stabbed in the neck, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Drakeo, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the online magazine HipHopDX said.

He had just turned 28 on Dec. 1.

Overnight, social media was filled with tributes to Caldwell, including one from fellow rapper Drake, who collaborated with him earlier this year on the song "Talk to Me."

"Nah man this s--- isn't right for real, wtf are we doing," Drake wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two together.

The stabbing occurred at the Once Upon a Time in LA Music Festival, which was slated to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, but was shut down early by police and firefighters, Officer G. Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center said.

Video from the scene on social media showed several people arguing and fighting outside the concert just before the stabbing, but it was unclear what sparked the confrontation.

"There was an altercation in the roadway backstage," a Live Nation spokesperson said in a statement to the Times. "Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers (we) decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."

Artists including Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube, the Isley Brothers and Cypress Hill were scheduled to perform.

Caldwell was a Los Angeles native who has released 10 mixtapes since 2015 and put out his first studio album earlier this year titled "I Am Mr. Mosely."

Critics have cited his unique flow and "oddly expressive, poetic word- choices." The Los Angeles Times called him "the most original West Coast stylist in decades."

