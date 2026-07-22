D4vd hearing Day 2: Testimony continues in preliminary hearing for brutal murder of IE teen

The Brief Day 2 of the preliminary hearing for singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) resumes Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles. District Attorney Nathan Hochman expects over 10 witnesses to testify across 3 to 5 days as prosecutors work to establish probable cause. Recapping Day 1: Body cam video showed Burke being told the victim was 13 in Feb. 2024, while forensic testimony detailed how her remains were uncovered inside his Tesla.



Wednesday marks Day 2 of a high-stakes preliminary hearing as the defense and prosecution continue presenting evidence to a judge who will determine if David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, will stand trial for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

What we know:

Burke was arrested and charged in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who had been reported missing out of Riverside County multiple times starting in 2024.

Recapping Tuesday’s Hearing

The first day of testimony included emotional moments inside the courtroom as Celeste’s parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, sat through graphic evidence detailing the discovery of their daughter's remains. While the couple was given the option to step out, they opted to stay.

Body camera footage played during Tuesday’s hearing also captured a February 2024 encounter when sheriff’s deputies visited Burke at a Hollywood Hills home regarding a missing person report. In the video, a nonchalant Burke claimed he had only met Rivas Hernandez once in person after connecting online via Discord. Deputies informed Burke that day that she was only 13 years old, while Burke claimed she had told him she was 18.

Also on Tuesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he expects the preliminary hearing to last between three and five days.

"We are not obligated nor will we be presenting all the evidence at a preliminary hearing that we will be presenting at a trial to prove David, beyond a reasonable doubt, guilty of the three felony charges of which he has been charged," Hochman said.

Hochman added that he expects more than 10 witnesses to testify, including investigators, medical examiners, and individual witnesses.

"We believe we will more than accomplish the evidentiary burden of probable cause at this point to hold David to answer on these three felony charges," he said.

If convicted on all counts, Burke faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Hochman said a decision on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty will be announced at a later date.

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, 2025, the remains of Rivas Hernandez were discovered inside a Tesla registered to the singer at a Hollywood tow yard. Investigators said the vehicle had been impounded after it was illegally parked in the Hollywood Hills, where Burke was renting a home.

Prosecutors previously stated in court that the teenager's body was so severely decomposed that the medical examiner had to rely on dental records for identification. According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rivas Hernandez's cause of death was ruled a homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects."

Investigators determined she was killed on April 23, 2025. Nearly a year later, Burke was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait.

Timeline:

Key dates in the investigation include:

Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check at Burke's home; he is informed Rivas Hernandez is 13 years old.

April 22–23, 2025: Rivas Hernandez allegedly threatened to expose their relationship during an argument; investigators believe she was murdered on April 23.

April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, Withered , is released.

May–July 2025: Prosecutors allege Burke uses aliases to buy chainsaws, a body bag, a pool, and a burn box.

Sept. 8, 2025: The 14-year-old's remains are found inside an impounded Tesla registered to Burke in a Hollywood tow yard.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

What's next:

The preliminary hearing is expected to continue through at least the end of the week as prosecutors continue calling witnesses to establish probable cause.