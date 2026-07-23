2 OC Mexican Mafia gang members convicted of murder ordered from behind bars

The Brief Ysrael Jacob Cordova and Ricardo Valenzuela were found guilty of murder in aid of racketeering for a fatal 2017 shooting in Placentia. Prosecutors proved the attempted robbery was directed by incarcerated Mexican Mafia associates operating in out-of-state prisons. Both men face mandatory life in federal prison at an October 22 sentencing hearing, marking 15 total convictions secured in the broader case.



Two Southern California street gang members operating under the Orange County branch of the Mexican Mafia prison gang have been convicted of federal murder charges following a fatal 2017 robbery attempt in Placentia.

What we know:

A federal jury found Ysrael Jacob Cordova, 41 (also known as "Trips" and "Tripper"), of Placentia, and Ricardo Valenzuela, 44 (also known as "Solo"), of Buena Park, guilty of one count of murder in aid of racketeering activity (VICAR murder).

According to evidence presented during a nine-day trial, the incident happened on January 19, 2017, when Gregory Muñoz, an associate of the Orange County Mexican Mafia, ordered Cordova and Valenzuela to rob a victim identified as R.R. at gunpoint.

Muñoz was acting on behalf of Johnny Martinez, a Mexican Mafia "brother" in charge of the gang's criminal operations in Orange County and within local correctional facilities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Later that day, Cordova and Valenzuela were driven to R.R.'s Placentia neighborhood. Brandishing long guns during the robbery attempt, Cordova shot and killed R.R. before both men fled the scene, officials said.

Both defendants have been in federal custody since spring 2022.

Big picture view:

To date, federal prosecutors have secured 15 convictions in this broader investigation targeting the Orange County Mexican Mafia.

What they're saying:

Federal law enforcement officials emphasized their commitment to disrupting prison-directed gang violence following the verdict.

"We will never tolerate senseless acts of gang violence on the streets, especially those ordered by convicted felons behind bars," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "We will vigorously prosecute gang violence to keep our community safe and to provide justice for the victims."

"Gang members directing crimes from behind bars cannot be tolerated," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "This case charged both the shooters and the perpetrator who ordered the robbery. Acts of violence like these have no place in our communities, and the Criminal Division will continue to work to keep our citizens safe."

"These convictions help ensure that those engaging in harm as part of gang-related activity will be brought to justice," said Acting Assistant Director John R. Dozier Jr. of the FBI’s Criminal Division. "The FBI, showcased today through our efforts on the Homeland Security Task Force, remains committed to pursuing and disrupting individuals bringing violence to our communities."

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter has scheduled an October 22 sentencing hearing, where both Cordova and Valenzuela face mandatory sentences of life in federal prison.

Attention will then turn to upcoming trials for the co-defendants.

Muñoz is set to stand trial in July 2027 on the same VICAR murder charges.

Martinez and six other defendants are scheduled for trial in August 2027, facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, VICAR, drug trafficking, and firearms offenses.