Rapper Rod Wave wrongfully arrested in Easter Sunday bar shooting: officials

Rapper and singer Rod Wave, commonly known as the pioneer of "soul-trap," is a free man after investigators determined he was wrongfully arrested for a shooting that occurred on Easter Sunday.

On March 31, Florida authorities said four people were wounded after gunshots rang out during a large gathering at the Sonic Sports Bar and Lounge in St. Petersburg.

After the shooting, officials said the suspects drove away from the scene in a vehicle registered to Rod Wave and then went to a home that was being rented out to him.

On Monday night, police conducted a search warrant where they recovered two assault rifles, two pounds of marijuana and additional evidence. A search warrant was also executed in Manatee County that was also rented by Rod Wave. At the second home, investigators said they recovered additional assault rifles and evidence.

Rod Wave, born Rodarius Marcell Green, was then arrested on the charge of "possession of ammunition by a convicted felon," on April 3.

Rod Wave’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released the following statement on his Instagram page:

"Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing. The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition. Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day."

On Wednesday, authorities gave an update on the investigation during a news conference. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway confirmed the shooting victims were not seriously hurt. However, "mentally they’re hurt. Mentally, this community is hurting because we are tired of senseless shootings in our community."

The department added that the shooting victims were between the ages of 17 and 29 years old and that six cars were also struck by gunfire.

Investigators said 60 shell casings were found at the scene.

St. Petersburg PD confirmed three of the suspects as 24-year-old Christopher Atkins, 21-year-old Keith Wesby, and 20-year-old Kevontre Wesby.

St. Petersburg PD identified three of the five shooting suspects as Christopher Atkins, Keith Wesby and Kevontre Wesby. (St. Petersburg PD)

On Thursday morning, authorities announced Elias Torres, 32, and 24-year-old Willie Cookinson had turned themselves in.

The suspects are allegedly part of a gang known as "YG" which is short for "Young Gangsters."

While Rod Wave was released for the shootings, he remains under investigation for the items that were found inside his homes, investigators said.

Last year, Rod Wave scored his third number-one album for "Nostagia," Billboard reported.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.