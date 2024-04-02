Lizzo shares what she's really 'quitting' in latest social media post

article

Lizzo wants to clear some things up.

The Grammy-award winning artist took to social media Tuesday with an update for her fans and to clarify her cryptic "I quit" post shared Friday.

"When I say ‘I quit,' I mean I quit giving any negative energy my attention," said Lizzo in an Instagram video post.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lizzo seemingly 'quits' music industry amidst sexual harassment lawsuit litigations in social media post

"What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of my life," said the rapper and singer. "Which is making music."

She said that her aim is to inspire others to also quit: quit letting negative people and negative comments win.

"In no way shape or form am I the only one experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive," said Lizzo.

On Friday, Lizzo shared a post sharing her frustrations with internet culture.

"I'm constantly going up against lies being told about me for clout & views…my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name," said Lizzo. "I quit."

The cryptic announcement came after three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit in August of last year, alleging that the singer perpetuated a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit alleges Lizzo weight-shamed the dancers, pressured them into participating in disturbing sex shows while overseas, and once held a dancer against her will after threatening to assault another performer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A judge denied the singer's efforts to get the sexual harassment case thrown out in February of this year.

Lizzo is also facing a second lawsuit filed against her by another former employee who alleged that her direct boss, Lizzo's wardrobe manager, mocked and bullied other employees, including the dancers.

The singer has always categorically denied each allegation.

Both of these cases are still ongoing.

The rapper and singer is best known for her hits "Good as Hell," "About Damn Time" and "Juice."

Her work began gaining popularity in 2017 when her single "Truth Hurts" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 two years after its initial release. This became the longest-leading solo song by a female rapper.

"With that being said, I'm going to keep moving forward," said the singer in Tuesday's announcement. "And I'm gonna keep being me."