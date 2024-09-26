Rapper Blueface shares new photos from prison: 'Y'all missing me?'

article

Miss him? Blueface continues to make his way into the pop culture spotlight despite the fact that the rapper is currently in California state prison.

On Wednesday, the rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, somehow shared photos of him making calls from prison to his social media pages.

"Am I missing out or y'all missing me?" the rapper's post read.

It is unknown who he was speaking with or who posted on his Instagram page on the rapper's behalf.

Blueface is currently serving a four-year prison sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California after he was initially behind bars in downtown Los Angeles.

The rapper was transferred out of Los Angeles men's Central Jail earlier in the month, TMZ reported back on September 6. The rapper was previously on probation in connection to a 2021 assault case in the San Fernando Valley before the rapper got hit with the 4-year prison sentence.

Prior to the Los Angeles-native rapper's sentencing, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, took to social media to call on Kim Kardashian to help bail out both her son and Chrisean Rock, Blueface's ex-girlfriend, from jail.

"Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?" Saffold wrote on her Instagram story, while tagging Kardashian and Blueface, in June 2024.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock share a son, Chrisean Malone Jr. Chrisean Rock has since been released from jail after she faced drug charges in Oklahoma.

Kardashian never publicly responded to Saffold's plea on social media.