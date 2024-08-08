Chrisean Rock, known for Blueface tattoo, extradited from California to Oklahoma over drug charges

article

Chrisean Rock, the rapper who previously went viral for getting a tattoo of her then-boyfriend and fellow rapper Blueface on her face, continues to spend time behind bars – this time in Oklahoma.

Back in June, Chrisean Rock was booked in Los Angeles County jail stemming from a Nov. 2023 incident where the rapper was accused of attacking a backup dancer in downtown LA. A week before that, Chrisean Rock was in police custody for trying to get into a courthouse in Los Angeles. The June 2024 courthouse arrest prompted Blueface's mom to call on Kim Kardashian to help bail out both Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

"Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?" Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mom, wrote on her Instagram story earlier in the year, while tagging Kardashian and Blue.

Fast-forward to August 2024, Chrisean Rock has since been extradited to Oklahoma over drug charges. The State of Oklahoma had issued a felony fugitive warrant for her – which ultimately led to her June 2024 courthouse arrest here in Southern California.

TMZ reports, if convicted, Chrisean Rock could face up to eight years behind bars.