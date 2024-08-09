Blueface handed 4-year prison sentence

article

Rapper Blueface has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Los Angeles native, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was sentenced for violating his probation in connection with the 2021 assault of a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge.

According to TMZ, his manager Wack 100 told TMZ Hip Hop that he was able to get Blue's sentencing suspended for the past few years, but after he was caught with drug paraphernalia, a judge was forced to hand him the maximum sentence.

Wack told TMZ that he's confident Blue will be home in roughly 10 months… already having served 440 days.

In a video posted online, his father fought back tears as he shared the news of his son's sentencing.

Blueface was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys jail on January 12, 2024. According to jail records, he is currently locked up at the Men's Central Jail in downtown LA.

In addition to his charges in California, Blueface was arrested for robbery on June 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is accused of having taken a woman's cell phone at the Palms Casino on May 29. Porter is also currently facing charges of attempted murder for a separate October 2022 incident.

Meanwhile, Blue's former girlfriend and the mother of his son, Chrisean Rock, continues to spend time behind bars in Oklahoma over drug charges.