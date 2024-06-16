Chrisean Rock arrest details revealed

article

Chrisean Rock remains behind bars Sunday after she was arrested during rapper Blueface's court hearing in Los Angeles County last week.

Jail records show Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, was charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced on June 14 to 30 days in jail.

This follows the 24-year-old's June 10 arrest on a warrant out of Oklahoma, which is listed on records as the name of the holding agency. Rock is serving her sentence at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Rock's arrest during Blueface's court hearing was "bad timing" on the authorities' part, Karlissa Saffold, the mother of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Blueface, told TMZ Hip Hop.

Saffold told the outlet it was known that Rock had a warrant, but for police officers to carry out the arrest while Rock was in court to support Blueface was "a low blow."

Last week, Saffold took to social media to call out for help from a celebrity following Rock's arrest.

"Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?" Saffold wrote on her Instagram story, while tagging Kim Kardashian and Blue.

She then addressed people who suggested she was the one who called the police on 24-year-old Rock, who gained notoriety after she debuted a tattoo of Blueface on her right face cheek earlier this year.

"My son and his BM know dam well I ain’t called no cops," she wrote. "So if that was your reason for calling them God will definitely show the world you playing with the right one."

Jail records show Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, is scheduled to appear in court on July 29. The Los Angeles native was sentenced earlier this year to serve nearly seven months in jail for a probation violation.

Blueface and Rock share a son, Chrisean Malone Jr.