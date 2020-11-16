Rapid rise in cases: Most of California now pushed back to purple tier

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the number of coronavirus cases in California has doubled in the last 10 days, the "fastest increase yet."

Because of this, he said he was putting on the "emergency brake" and some counties will move back multiple tiers. In fact, most of California was in the most restrictive tier of purple on Monday.

Last week, 13 counties were in the purple tier. And on Monday, Newsom said 41 counties, or 94 percent of the state, is now in this tier.

"You can see the purple, all up and down the state," Newsom said.

These counties must make urgent changes, in a 24-hour period.

In the Bay Area, only three counties were not in the purple tier, but in the slightly less-restrictive red tier: San Mateo, Marin and San Francisco counties.

There was no Bay Area county in the yellow tier, a status that San Francisco had held for a while.

Purple means that the virus rates and "widespread" and many non-essential indoor business operations must be closed. The red tier means that the cases are "substantial."

Newsom tried to put a positive spin on the unwelcome data: A vaccine could be coming soon, as evidence by news reported by Moderna and Pfizer, California has more personal protective gear now and there is a quicker testing turnaround, than when the virus first broke out in the spring.