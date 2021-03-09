Randy’s Donuts opens new location in Costa Mesa

The iconic Randy's Donuts has opened a brand new location in Orange County.

Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Costa Mesa location, located at 2930 Harbor Blvd. Festivities include a free raised glazed donut from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon for all guests; guests who follow Randy’s Donuts @randysdonuts on Instagram will receive a free raised glazed donut from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m.

The Costa Mesa location is the largest Randy's Donuts location to date and features a new 25ft rooftop donut.

Hours of operation are 5:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. seven days a week, along with a 24-hour drive-thru.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.