Rancho Palos Verdes deadly double shooting under investigation

article

A homicide investigation was underway following a double shooting in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday morning.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive around 6:50 a.m. where they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

A man and a woman were found gunned down in Rancho Palos Verdes on the morning of July 24, 2023. Expand

Those with information about the double shooting are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.

