LA Rams are going to Disneyland Monday after Super Bowl win

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions, and they've already punched their ticket to Disneyland.

The Rams are scheduled to head to the Anaheim theme park Monday to celebrate their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night. Typically after the big game, the nearest Disney resort hosts a special parade for the Super Bowl MVP. Last year due to the coronavirus pandemic however, the parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, was canceled.

This year the Rams get to celebrate their win close to home.

Those headed to the theme park Monday can see the champs get honored along Main Street, USA, in Disneyland Park featuring Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and his teammates Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald at 1:30 p.m. PT.

While MVP Tom Brady didn't get to ride a float down Disney World's Main Street USA after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV last year, both Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were featured in the "I'm going to Disney World" commercial after the game.

After taking home Super Bowl LVI MVP Sunday night, Cooper Kupp was featured in the latest "I'm going to Disneyland!" commercial shortly after the win. Cupp finished with eight catches and two touchdowns, including the game-winning catch with just over a minute left to play.

The Disney Super Bowl ad has been a tradition since Super Bowl XXI in 1987, when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first said in a post-game interview, "I'm going to Disney World!"

