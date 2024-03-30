Rain in SoCal: South Bay preps for possibility of landslides

On-and-off heavy rain continues to fall Saturday across the South Bay. Much of Southern California remains under a flood watch through Sunday.

"Rain this morning then rain again tonight," said resident Mike Gilman.

Surfers in Redondo Beach enjoyed occasional breaks in the storm Saturday afternoon. A high surf advisory has been issued along the coast with waves around eight feet.

"It’s better than sitting at home on the couch," said Luke Petty. "There’s not much time to ride the waves, kind of have to get in and get out."

RELATED: Southern California rain storm: Easter weekend timeline

Near a hillside in Torrance, some residents are watching the rain closely. About two months ago, a landslide triggered a watermain to break along Vista Montana. The road is expected to be closed more than six months. Tarps cover the nearby hillside to try and prevent future slides.

"It’s not just this area, it’s basically the entire street," said Jeff Guild, a resident on Vista Largo. "There’s tarps up and down this street. Eventually, the city will have to address not just the slide on Vista Montana, but all the areas."

Two homes on Paseo de las Tortugas have red tags and are considered unlivable. While at least two other homes on that street have yellow tags. In addition, at least six homes on nearby Mesa Street have yellow tags. Previously, a spokesperson from the City of Torrance said the land movement impacting these homes is unrelated to the landslide and closure on Vista Montana.

A flood watch remains in effect through much of Sunday.

"It’s going to rain," said Guild. "It’s just a matter of being prepared."