Costco is officially retiring a decades-old tradition
LOS ANGELES - Costco Wholesale is finally bringing its bakery and deli departments into the digital age.
After decades of requiring members to visit physical warehouses to fill out paper slips for custom orders, the retailer is launching an integrated online ordering system for its iconic sheet cakes and party platters.
What we know:
During a Q1 2026 earnings call, Costco CEO Ron Vachris announced that custom cakes and deli trays are moving to a "digital state."
This change directly addresses years of member feedback regarding the "clunky" nature of the previous system, which required two separate trips to the store—one to order and one to pick up.
The new system will allow members to select cake sizes, flavors, designs, and custom inscriptions via the Costco app.
What we don't know:
The company has not provided a specific "go-live" date for every individual warehouse.
Also, Costco has yet to officially release a list of participating pilot stores.
It is also unclear if the digital system will allow for shorter notice than the traditional 24-to-48-hour window.
What's next:
Members should keep their Costco app updated to the latest version to see when the "Order Grocery/Bakery" feature becomes available in their region.
As the rollout continues, the company is expected to monitor digital adoption rates to determine if other "old-school" features, such as food court ordering, will receive similar app integrations.
The Source: This report is based on statements made by Costco CEO Ron Vachris during the company's Q1 2026 earnings call. The Motley Fool contributed.