LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after 405 Freeway crash in West LA
LOS ANGELES - A collision between a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer and another vehicle brought traffic to a standstill on the 405 Freeway on Sunday evening.
What we know:
The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway, just south of the 10 Freeway.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP,) the officer was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Following the collision, a SigAlert was issued around 6:25 p.m., effectively closing all southbound lanes to allow emergency responders and investigators to clear the scene.
All lanes were reopened around 8 p.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and it is unclear if any citations have been issued.
Officials have not disclosed the identity of the LAPD officer or their current condition.
It is also unknown if the driver of the car was injured during the crash.
The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.