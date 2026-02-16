LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after 405 Freeway crash in West LA

The Brief An LAPD motorcycle officer was hospitalized Sunday evening following a collision with a car on the southbound 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. near the 10 Freeway interchange, triggering a SigAlert that closed all southbound lanes for nearly two hours. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the officer or provided an update on the severity of their injuries.



A collision between a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer and another vehicle brought traffic to a standstill on the 405 Freeway on Sunday evening.

What we know:

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway, just south of the 10 Freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP,) the officer was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Following the collision, a SigAlert was issued around 6:25 p.m., effectively closing all southbound lanes to allow emergency responders and investigators to clear the scene.

All lanes were reopened around 8 p.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and it is unclear if any citations have been issued.

Officials have not disclosed the identity of the LAPD officer or their current condition.

It is also unknown if the driver of the car was injured during the crash.