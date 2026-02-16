Jaylen Brown’s All-Star weekend event shut down by Beverly Hills police over permit issue

article

The Brief Beverly Hills police shut down a Jaylen Brown All-Star weekend panel at a private residence after a permit for the event was denied. Brown posted video of the exchange to his Instagram account. Police said the permit had been denied due to prior violations at the address, but organizers proceeded with the event anyway.



Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is speaking out after his event was shut down in Beverly Hills over NBA All-Star weekend.

What we know:

In addition to the game itself, many NBA players enjoy other events for the weekend dedicated to celebrating the game of basketball.

For the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, who is also in contention for league MVP this season, things did not go according to plan during an event in Beverly Hills.

"There is great evil in this world don’t be naïve to it," Brown wrote in an social media caption with a video.

In the video, Brown speaks to a Beverly Hills Police officer who went to a home to shut down a panel.

"I'm trying to just get some answers because we paid a lot of money for this and we're not really getting a clear reason why we got to shut it down," he says to the officer.

"Well, you applied for a permit, the permit was denied and you guys still have the event," the officer responded.

Brown then says, "The owner didn't say we needed a permit. And it's not a party, we're just doing a panel."

"It's beyond my pay grade, they want it shut down," the officer replied.

In the video, Brown explained several high-profile people were in attendance, as well as streamers, at the event that was shut down around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

"I know I play for the Celtics, and I know we in LA. But hey, I didn't think y'all was gonna do me like this," he added, referencing the decades-long rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers.

Brown then apologized to everyone who was livestreaming the panel across the globe.

Beverly Hills PD issues a statement

The other side:

Beverly Hills PD issued a statement about the event on their Facebook page.

"On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to an event taking place at a private residence in the Trousdale neighborhood of the City. An event permit had been applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address.

Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests knowing that it was not allowed to occur. BHPD responded and shut down the unpermitted event."

Dig deeper:

During the 75th NBA All-Star Game the following day, Brown had 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks and a steal in the two games for the USA Stripes team.