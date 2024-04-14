Storm brings more rain, snow to Southern California

A late-season storm continues to drench Southern California, with more scattered showers expected along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, CHP issued the full closure of Malibu Canyon from Civic Center Way to Piuma due to a rockslide. The estimated time of reopening is Monday at 3 p.m., the city of Malibu said in an update.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy LASD Lost Hills Station

The latest forecast models indicate cooler temperatures - with highs dropping into the 60s and lower 70s - and gusty winds for much of the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday for both the western and eastern San Gabriel Mountains and the Highway 14 Corridor including Acton, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood and Angeles Crest Highway.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches, with waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Snow levels could fall as low as 3,500 feet with a possibility of some light snow over the Grapevine stretch of the 5 Freeway, according to the NWS.

SoCal will see some relief in the coming days, the NWS said, with a drier weather and a warming trend beginning Monday and lasting through the week.

Some areas including the valleys could see temperatures in the 80s, the agency said.

City News Service contributed to this report.