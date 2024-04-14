Expand / Collapse search

Storm brings more rain, snow to Southern California

By
Updated  April 14, 2024 10:38am PDT
Severe Weather
FOX 11

Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 14

The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.

lOS ANGELES - A late-season storm continues to drench Southern California, with more scattered showers expected along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. 

On Sunday, CHP issued the full closure of Malibu Canyon from Civic Center Way to Piuma due to a rockslide. The estimated time of reopening is Monday at 3 p.m., the city of Malibu said in an update.

Image 1 of 2

Photo courtesy LASD Lost Hills Station

The latest forecast models indicate cooler temperatures - with highs dropping into the 60s and lower 70s - and gusty winds for much of the region. 

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday for both the western and eastern San Gabriel Mountains and the Highway 14 Corridor including Acton, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood and Angeles Crest Highway.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

California storm timeline: More rain in store for SoCal

Hurricane, wildfire seasons expected to lead to spike in home insurance rates

March marks 10th straight month as the hottest on record, scientists say

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches, with waves of 4 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Snow levels could fall as low as 3,500 feet with a possibility of some light snow over the Grapevine stretch of the 5 Freeway, according to the NWS. 

SoCal will see some relief in the coming days, the NWS said, with a drier weather and a warming trend beginning Monday and lasting through the week. 

Some areas including the valleys could see temperatures in the 80s, the agency said. 

City News Service contributed to this report.