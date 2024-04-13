California storm timeline: More rain in store for SoCal

Another late-season storm is headed towards Southern California, bringing cooler temperatures and more rain to the region as well as snow in higher elevations this weekend.

"The cooling trend will spread throughout the interior ... as onshore flow strengthens ahead of another late season cold upper low dropping south along the West Coast," according to the National Weather Service. "Low clouds and fog will spread into the valleys ... with highs dropping into the 60s to lower 70s."

The latest forecast shows rain will likely begin Saturday night and continue through Sunday, according to the NWS.

Early predictions suggest most of Los Angeles County will receive about a half-inch of rain, with as much as an inch falling in the mountains, although some models show the region receiving twice those amounts.

Snow levels will initially fall to about 6,000 feet, with several inches of snow anticipated. By Sunday morning, snow could fall at elevations as low as 3,500 feet, meaning a possibility of some light snow over the Grapevine stretch of the 5 Freeway, the NWS said.

There's a chance for more showers or possibly thunderstorms Sunday morning.

The weekend storm system will be followed by several days of warmer, and drier, weather.

"A drying and warming trend will begin Monday and last through next week," the NWS said. "80s are possible as soon as next Wednesday in the warmer valleys."