Southern California weather forecast bringing rain, snow, cooler temps to begin December

It looks like Southern California will kick off December with a cold, wet, and rainy start!

While the week will start off with some clouds and sun, cool onshore breezes, and below average temperatures, things really kick into full gear beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

That's when the region is expected to experience periods of wet weather, colder temperatures, and even some mountain snow.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

A cold weather alert is in effect Monday through Thursday in Lancaster, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Monday through Friday at Mount Wilson.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for parts of Los Angeles County from 3 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Los Angeles County mountains, Mount Pinos, Acton and Mount Wilson.

City News Service contributed to this report.