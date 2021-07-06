Radio host learning to walk again after being hit hard by COVID-19

article

Kevin "Slow Jammin" James is a known radio host and he reached a major milestone over the weekend. FOX 11's Christine Devine has an update on the COVID long hauler.

This weekend he marked a major milestone in his healing: he walked.

James is no longer in a wheelchair, but relies on a walker and is just now taking baby steps as he walks outside for the first time since being hit by COVID. James was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January and spent 90 days in the hospital and 60 days bedridden at home.

His very big dog, "Tank," is a big part of his healing. He waited for him by the door each day he was in the hospital and greeted him this weekend as he made his way from the curb to the front door.

RELATED: Longtime LA radio host recovers from COVID-19 with beloved 'Tank' by his side

As his body heals, James can still be heard on-air. For one, you'll find him on Snoop Dogg's Cadillac music on the Dash Radio app.

