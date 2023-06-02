Race to Erase MS marks 30th anniversary

Multiple sclerosis – It's a topic that makes news often when you hear of a celebrity diagnosed with MS.

On Friday, the nonprofit Race To Erase MS celebrates 30 years of working on treatments and a cure. Tracy Allen is among the long-time supporters after being diagnosed as a teen.

Allen is a businesswoman, mentor, wife, and mother who's living with MS. At 14 she ended up in the hospital and was diagnosed with the neurological disorder at 16. She says it's a "liveable disease" and has been involved with the nonprofit for three decades.

Nancy Davis is the founder of Race to Erase MS after being diagnosed herself with multiple sclerosis as a young mother with three children.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

She's worked to bring doctors together from across the country also founding Center Without Walls.

The star-studded gala is Friday in Century City. Flo Rida is the live performer, along with Siedah Garret.

This year’s annual fashion show is by designer Cinq a Sept. On Saturday, there is a free forum with the Center Without Walls doctors that is open to anyone who wants info on fighting MS.