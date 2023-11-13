Vehicle erupts in flames after pursuit driver crashes into South LA home

A vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a home in South Los Angeles' Jefferson Park neighborhood shortly after LA police officers called off a pursuit on Monday morning.

As per reports, LAPD had been in hot pursuit of the blue sedan, but shortly before the collision occurred, the situation was deemed too dangerous. This prompted the LAPD to shift into tracking mode, instructing ground units to withdraw from the pursuit.

However, the vehicle in question continued at high speeds, eventually missing a crucial turn at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Obama Boulevard. The vehicle then plowed through a fence, crashed into a house, and subsequently caught fire.

While there have been no reports of injuries, four suspects were taken into custody. The Los Angeles Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene to contain the fiery aftermath.

The incident led to road closures in both directions in the Jefferson Park vicinity, particularly near Ninth Avenue.

Additional details were not immediately available.