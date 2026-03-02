Protests, rallies over Iran conflict draw strong reactions across Los Angeles

The Brief Thousands of people rallied across Los Angeles over the weekend, with some supporting U.S. military involvement in Iran and others demanding an immediate end to the war. Anti-war protesters and supporters of military action voiced sharply divided views at demonstrations and community gatherings, including a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall and a Purim celebration in Beverly Glen. With Los Angeles home to the largest Iranian population outside Iran, emotions remain strong as additional protests and rallies are expected in the coming days.



The conflict with Iran is drawing passionate responses across Los Angeles, where rallies and demonstrations have filled the streets for days.

Thousands of people gathered over the weekend, some expressing support for U.S. involvement overseas and others calling for an immediate end to the war.

Crowds waving flags and chanting slogans could be seen at multiple locations throughout the city. Supporters of military action said intervention is necessary, while anti-war demonstrators condemned the conflict.

"This is an absolutely outrageous, illegal war that Donald Trump has launched against Iran. It’s an outrageous waste of taxpayer money," said Kameron Hurt, an anti-war protester with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

On Monday night, members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation rallied outside Los Angeles City Hall, joining what organizers described as a broader coalition effort.

"There are many organizations here together, united in a coalition effort to say no to this U.S.-Israeli aggressive war in Iran," Hurt said.

Meanwhile, in the Beverly Glen neighborhood, a Purim celebration brought together Jewish Israelis and Iranian Jews amid the escalating tensions overseas.

"It’s short-sighted to protest this war. I don’t know any Iranians who don’t want some sort of intervention," said Nadiv Samimi, an Iranian who supports military action in Iran.

"We spent years trying to make deals to get them to tamp down their nuclear program, now we’re doing it," said Nancy Carter, another supporter of the war.

"Twenty-five hundred years ago, Persia freed the Jews. Now, with everything happening in the Middle East, Israel is freeing the Persians," said Mark Landver.

Rabbi Chaim Mentz of Chabad of Bel Air reflected on the holiday’s meaning.

"We dress up behind the scenes — God is behind the scenes at all times," Mentz said. He later added, "We never want war. But when you have a cancer, you have to go in and get the cancer."

Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran, and emotions on both sides remain strong.

"If Trump decides to continue this war, the people are going to continue to rise up and stand up against the wasteful loss of life," Hurt said.

Additional protests and rallies are expected across Los Angeles in the coming days.