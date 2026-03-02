Iran conflict sparks rallies, tighter security and flight cancellations in Los Angeles

The Brief Supporters and opponents of U.S. and Israel military strikes on Iran rallied in Los Angeles over the weekend, with more demonstrations planned. A Westwood protest led to street closures and freeway ramp shutdowns near Wilshire Boulevard. Escalating tensions abroad prompted flight cancellations and heightened security at LAX, though officials say there are no known local threats.



Supporters and opponents of the escalating conflict with Iran took to the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend, as tensions in the Middle East reverberated locally.

What we know:

Los Angeles, home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran, saw major rallies over the weekend following confirmed military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. The attack killed Iran’s supreme leader.

On Sunday, a group gathered outside the federal building in Westwood to celebrate the airstrikes. Protesters called for freedom for the Iranian people, with many in the crowd, mainly Iranian Americans, describing the moment as a turning point.

The demonstration led to street closures around Wilshire Boulevard. Metro buses were detoured, and the 405 freeway off-ramps to Wilshire were shut down for hours.

Additional demonstrations are expected, including one planned at Los Angeles City Hall at six o’clock Monday evening.

The other side:

While some celebrated the strikes, others expressed concern about what could come next. Some demonstrators worried that the conflict could escalate further as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

Local perspective:

The escalating conflict is also affecting travelers at Los Angeles International Airport.

Several international flights to the Middle East were canceled Sunday after multiple countries closed their airspace. Flights headed to Dubai and Tel Aviv were grounded, leaving travelers stranded. Airlines say the disruptions could last as the conflict continues to unfold.

One traveler said, "For safety, then it's a good thing, but yeah, nobody likes to be delayed."

Another passenger described the impact on travel plans: "Going back to London today, I was meant to go to London yesterday, but via Qatar, via Doha. So that was rescheduled, so now I've got to come via America."

Security at LAX was visibly tighter, with police officers carrying rifles and patrolling terminals. City, county and state leaders said there are no known credible local threats, but law enforcement has increased patrols near airports, places of worship and other sensitive locations.

What's next:

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation as tensions in the Middle East remain high. Demonstrations are expected nationwide, with additional gatherings planned in Los Angeles in the coming days.