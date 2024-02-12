Pro-Palestine demonstrators gather in Westwood to protest against Israeli strikes in Rafah
LOS ANGELES - A crowd of Palestinian supporters gathered outside a federal building in Westwood Monday afternoon.
The protest comes in response to Israel's recent actions in Gaza. The attacks in Rafah killed more than 100 people, including children, as Israeli forces rescued two hostages.
More than half of Gaza's population has turned to Rafah for refuge after being displaced from other parts of the area. The attacks in Rafah left the refugees with almost nowhere to go.