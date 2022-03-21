Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for raising millions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher for raising millions to support refugees amid Russia’s invasion.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old took to Twitter and noted the couple was "among the first to respond to our grief."

"They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees," Zelenskyy tweeted. "Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine."

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Zelenskyy having a video call with the former "That ‘70s Show" stars.

Kunis, a native of Ukraine who moved to the United States as a child, teamed up with Kutcher and set up a GoFundMe campaign. They also pledged $3 million of their own money. The funds will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations recognized for providing immediate assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"Today, I am a proud Ukrainian," Kunis, 38, wrote in the description of the GoFundMe fundraiser. "While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," Kutcher, 44, added.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the attack a "special military mission." The invasion has sparked worldwide condemnation. Hundreds have already been reported either dead or wounded, including children. Millions have fled or attempted to escape the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.