Preliminary 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

A preliminary 5.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the Northern California coast Sunday morning.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 11:45 a.m. about 74 miles southwest of Eureka.



It was recorded at a depth of about 1.3 miles.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Initially, the USGS said it was a 5.6-magnitude quake.



