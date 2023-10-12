Store owner reacts to selling winning $1.76B Powerball jackpot ticket

Andy Khalil, the owner of Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, recently received life-changing news - he will receive a $1 million bonus check for selling the winning $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot ticket.

In an interview with Khalil, he shared his initial disbelief and excitement.

Khalil learned about his newfound fortune when he stumbled upon the news through social media.

"I was frozen on Facebook when I found out that all my customers were talking about the market that sold the lottery ticket," he recounted. Initially, he thought it was a joke, but as more calls and text messages poured in from friends and customers, he realized the dream had turned into reality.

RELATED: Frazier Park stunned as local store sells winning $1.76B Powerball jackpot ticket

With a million-dollar bonus in his pocket, Khalil acknowledged the prospect of sharing his newfound wealth with his brother, Tony, who is his partner. "There's a good chance that we'll both benefit from this," he said.

In the midst of all the excitement, Andy mentioned the possibility of throwing a community party to share the joy with his loyal customers and the local residents. "Of course, why not? For everybody," he said, showing his commitment to the community.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jackpot! $1.72B Powerball ticket sold in California

Khalil also revealed that he might be able to pinpoint the exact time of the ticket sale, if the lottery authorities provide him with the necessary information.

Khalil, who runs a small store in a close-knit community, recognizes the significance of this win for the locals. "I hope it's one of my customers," he said. "I hope they help the community with something."

While Khalil hasn't had the chance to speak with the fortunate ticket holder, he expressed his congratulations and goodwill.

SUGGESTED: 2 Powerball tickets worth $760,000 sold in California

Midway Market & Liquor, located in a remote location in Frazier Park, has now become a "lucky store" in the eyes of the public. Khalil is hopeful that this newfound recognition will boost his lottery sales significantly.

As for his immediate plans, Khalil remained unsure.

"What's next? I don't know. I'm going to check my tickets right now," he said, leaving everyone eager to learn whether he holds another winning ticket.

This incredible story of a small-town store owner turned millionaire showcases the unpredictable nature of the lottery and the potential for life-changing surprises in unexpected places. This win is not just about Midway Market & Liquor but also about Frazier Park. The store has become the center of attention in this small town, and the entire community is eagerly awaiting the revelation of the lucky winner.