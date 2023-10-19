Powerball ticket worth $300,000 sold in Los Angeles

Feeling lucky? A Powerball lottery ticket worth a little over $300,000 was sold in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to the California Lottery's website, a ticket sold at the Venice Liquor on Venice Boulevard sold a ticket worth $307,416. This comes as a nationwide drawing was held for Powerball's $49 million jackpot – which apparently no one got.

In addition to the $300,000 ticket, three other Powerball tickets worth about $7,000 were sold in California, lottery officials say.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are more than a billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

