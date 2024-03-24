Powerball ticket worth $2.4 million sold in California

Feeling lucky?

No tickets matched all six numbers for the $750 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so the jackpot continues to swell. Right now, it's sitting at a whopping estimated $800 million for Monday's drawing.

SUGGESTED: What are the winning Powerball numbers? Results drawn for $750M jackpot

The numbers drawn Saturday were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and Powerball 3.

Although there was no jackpot winner, five tickets matching five numbers were sold in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington, according to lottery officials.

In California, that lucky ticket worth $2,462,356 was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 12500 Roscoe Boulevard in Sun Valley.

California lottery players do have luck on their side when it comes to Powerball. All four of the largest Powerball jackpots ever were won in California, including the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, a $2.04 jackpot won in November 2022 by Edwin Castro.

SUGGESTED: Man identified as $1.7B Powerball jackpot winner

But dream big - there is a 1 in about 292.2 million chance of scoring a Powerball jackpot, according to the lottery.

A lucky winner in Monday’s drawing would be able to choose to receive the money in annuitized payments or take the estimated $384.8 lump sum.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was in January, when a ticket in Michigan scored a prize worth $842.4 million.

SUGGESTED: Powerball jackpot hits $800 million, sixth biggest prize in history

Meanwhile, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot during Friday’s drawing, sending the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing to an estimated $1.1 billion, according to Mega Millions.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday.

Good luck!



